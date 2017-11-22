Suspect injured following police-involved shooting in Mission, B.C.
MISSION, B.C. — A man is in hospital following what's believed to be a police-involved shooting in Mission, B.C.
Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigations team says in a statement that RCMP received a call Wednesday morning about a man who allegedly stole a knife from a grocery store, then walked into some nearby bushes.
Officers were told by 911 operators that the man was heading toward a Canadian Pacific Railway Track behind the store.
Jang says investigators believe an officer with the CP Rail Police Service engaged with the suspect and shots were fired before the suspect fled.
Mission RCMP arrested the suspect nearby and a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Jang says no police officers or members of the public were injured, but the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team was called in because of the unusual circumstances.
RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office, which probes all police-involved serious injuries and deaths throughout B.C., but Jang says the agency is not investigating because it does not oversee the actions of the CP Police Service.
Mission RCMP are investigating the original theft complaint.
