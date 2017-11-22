Vancouver city councillor George Affleck not seeking re-election

Vancouver city councillor George Affleck announced Wednesday he would not seek re-election in next year's municipal election.

The two-term NPA councillor says he had been fielding questions about whether he would be the party's mayoral candidate in the upcoming election but that after discussing with friends and family, he decided against running in the October 2018 election.

"But for me, with almost seven years experience on Council, my decision not to run is based on my knowledge of how the city operates and what I know needs to be done in order to make the changes necessary to put our amazing city back on the right track," he said in a Facebook post.

"This will take the kind of time commitment I cannot make right now."

The entrepreneur and former journalist says he will instead take time to focus on his family and his business. He founded and is the president of the marketing firm, Curve Communications.

"I have been humbled and honoured to be an NPA Councillor in this city I love so much. I have worked on a number of initiatives that I hope will continue to make positive impacts in Vancouver, and I will bring forward more motions in the coming months that I believe can benefit all."

Affleck, along with fellow councillor Andrea Reimer, who is also not seeking re-election, introduced a motion in February asking the provincial government to create a municipal lobbyist registry. He is also calling for more park ranger funding in order to keep parks clean of needles.