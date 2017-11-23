200-year-old Salish weaving on display at MOA

A new exhibition at Vancouver’s Museum of Anthropology features some of the oldest examples of Salish weaving, brought home from museums all over the world.

The exhibit was created at the request of Wendy Grant John, a Musqueam councillor and weaver, said Susan Rowley, the curator of the exhibition.

“She’s had the chance to travel and see a few of these weavings in museums outside of this region,” Rowley said. “She asked if we would do an exhibit to bring some of these weaving back home so contemporary weavers can learn from them and to help educate the rest of us about the amazing history of Salish weaving.”

Some of the weavings are 200 years old, and are made from a variety of materials: mountain goat wool, dog fur, bird feathers and the fibres of stinging nettles. Weaving was used to make clothes and blankets, which were often gifted at potlatches, Rowley said.

Salish people kept large packs of woolly dogs, which were bred specifically for their long, white fur and were sheared regularly.

There is a gap in knowledge about weaving because of the ravages of colonization, including the potlatch ban, meant many people stopped weaving. But a revival of the art started in the 1960s, and MOA has already hosted several groups of Salish weavers from Washington State and Vancouver Island who have come to learn from the 200-year-old examples.

“They’re visually stunning. Our hope is that visitors will want to know more about this region’s cultural history by seeing these weavings,” Rowley said.

“It shows such a sophisticated and deep knowledge of the land and the resources and also of weaving techniques.”