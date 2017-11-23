Aurora Cannabis to buy greenhouse design firm Larssen, terms not disclosed

VANCOUVER — Aurora Cannabis Inc. has signed a deal to acquire greenhouse design firm Larssen Ltd.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Aurora says it includes performance-based milestone payments.

Aurora (TSX:ACB) chose Larssen to design, engineer and oversee construction of its Aurora Sky facility.

Under the deal, Larssen will be integrated into a new subsidiary, Aurora Larssen Projects Ltd. (ALPS).

Larssen is currently involved with more than 15 cannabis industry clients globally, including five Canadian licensed producers.