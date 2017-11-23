Aurora Cannabis to buy greenhouse design firm Larssen, terms not disclosed
VANCOUVER — Aurora Cannabis Inc. has signed a deal to acquire greenhouse design firm Larssen Ltd.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Aurora says it includes performance-based milestone payments.
Aurora (TSX:ACB) chose Larssen to design, engineer and oversee construction of its Aurora Sky facility.
Under the deal, Larssen will be integrated into a new subsidiary, Aurora Larssen Projects Ltd. (ALPS).
Larssen is currently involved with more than 15 cannabis industry clients globally, including five Canadian licensed producers.
Aurora says the Canadian deals will be vetted and that it will end ALPS's participation in any project deemed not to be in the best interest of Aurora shareholders.
