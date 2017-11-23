B.C. Lottery Corp. given more oversight to monitor casinos amid review

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government is giving its provincial lottery corporation more teeth to monitor the gaming industry amid concerns about money laundering by casinos.

Attorney General David Eby says new operational service agreements will strengthen the B.C. Lottery Corporation's security and compliance oversight at casinos and will include discipline measures.

The new agreements come as the government awaits the results of an independent review of B.C.'s policies and practices in the gaming industry.

Eby launched the review after reading a report about the River Rock Casino in Richmond accepting $13.5 million in $20 bills in July 2015 that police said could be proceeds of crime.

Peter German, a former deputy commissioner of the RCMP and Correctional Service Canada, is conducting the review and his report is due by March 2018.

Lottery Corp. President Jim Lightbody says in a statement the long-term success of the gaming industry will depending on maintaining the security and integrity of gambling.