Case of B.C. man accused of disguising his face and threatening a woman delayed

VERNON, B.C. — The case of a British Columbia man accused of threatening a woman with a gun in the province's Interior has been put over until mid-December.

Thirty-seven-year-old Curtis Sagmoen appeared via video link on charges that include uttering threats, pointing a firearm and disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence in allegations that date back to August.

Sagmoen's arrest prompted a public warning to the general public and sex workers to take extra precautions for their safety around Salmon River Road.

It's the same area where police uncovered the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux while searching a 10-hectare farm in the North Okanagan that a title search shows belongs to Wayne and Evelyn Sagmoen.

Police have not made a link between the search and the public warning issued in October and none of the charges against Sagmoen have been tested in court.