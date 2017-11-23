Casual, cozy, and comfortable: Spade aces light brunch on Commercial Drive

There is no doubt that Vancouverites are brunch obsessed.

There is no other meal that we will line up outside for an hour for. It’s insane, but also one of the quirks of our ever-changing city.

Speaking of change, Commercial Drive has a cute new little café and eatery called Spade (1858 Commercial Dr.) and they serve – you guessed it – brunch.

The restaurant is a new concept created by Sammy Piccolo, owner of Prado Café and serves coffee, baked goods and brunch in the morning, and Italian small plates at night created by Chef Kathleen Pearce.

The space is bright, open and relaxed with counter service to eat in or take out. The menu is small with breakfast sandwiches, eggs in purgatory, toast with jam and a couple lunch items.

I opted to start with a oatmeal chocolate cookie, obviously. If you have been following my articles then you know that this cookie is the standard I judge a place on. The cookie was sweet, but not overly with crisp to the outside a soft inner texture. The oats had an almost toasted flavour that made the cookie sing. Great cookie.

I tried the Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich with ham, aged cheddar, basil mayo, onion jam, arugula and egg served on a brioche bun. The brioche bun was super soft and bouncy, immediately making the sandwich a lighter choice. The artichokes were substantial, but the fire roasted peppers really brought this sandwich to life. A perfectly poached egg oozed just enough to pull it all together.

I also tried the Meat Breakfast Sandwich with prosciutto, aged cheddar, basil mayo, onion jam, arugula and egg, also served on brioche. The proscuitto was not too salty, which it often is and the caramelized onion balanced it nicely. The real hero of this dish was hint of thyme that brought back to earth. It was the thyme that elevated the sandwich to something a little extra.

Next up was Eggs in Purgatory. Poached eggs trapped in tomato sauce waiting for me to bring to the other side – my mouth. The tomato sauce had ancho chili’s that added more zip than expected, but was a nice slow burning heat. It was a little acidic, but a thin layer of cheddar helped balance it out. Served with a crisp side of sourdough to soak it all up. This was a nice choice for those not sandwich-inclined.