Foster youth bring Christmas cheer to Vancouver tree lots

It’s that time of year again – time to get a Christmas tree.

Aunt Leah’s Place sells more than 5,000 Christmas trees every year, bringing in 20 per cent of the funds it needs every year to provide care for foster children and young mothers.

The tree lots provide more than just money for the charity. For many young people at Aunt Leah’s, working a shift at a Christmas tree lot is their first taste of employment.

“The tree lot offers a really unique and pressure-free work experience for young people who want to find that first shift,” said Angelina Oates, in charge of the charity’s five tree lots this year.

“Young people get to come to a really safe place that they can develop their skills around customer service.”

Youth who helped out during the season receive a certificate, a reference letter, and an honorarium.

Executive director, Sarah Stewart, says the tree lot is Aunt Leah’s version of giving youth in foster care what many parents already do – helping their kids start their working lives.

“They’re using their connections to network to find their first jobs and support their work,” she said.

“We’re just doing exactly what families are doing for their kids.”

There are usually about 15 young people from Aunt Leah’s Place, joined by 600 volunteers from the community, helping out at the tree lots every year.

“We rely really heavy on volunteers. That’s what allows us to make this social enterprise support the work that we do,” said Stewart.

People can also order trees online from Aunt Leah’s website and have them delivered to their home.

Last year, the tree lots raised $477,000 for the charity. This year, the goal is to hit the $500,000 mark, she added.

Aunt Leah’s Place helped 290 individuals in its programs and residences last year and expects to see about 50 more people this year.

Aunt Leah’s tree lots open for the season on Friday, Nov. 24th

A full list of operational hours and dates on Aunt Leah's website.

Vancouver

St. Stephen’s United Church at 54th and Granville St



Coquitlam

Eagle Ridge United Church at 2813 Glen Dr



Burnaby

All Saints Anglican Church at Royal Oak and Rumble



North Vancouver

Lonsdale Quay — East Plaza at 123 Carrie Cates Ct