Stargazing in Vancouver: Discovering the stars in an urban environment

For those with a penchant for counting stars in the Milky Way, watching meteor showers, or learning about astronomy, Vancouver offers up a surprising number of stargazing opportunities.

At the Gordon Southam Observatory at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, stargazers can peer through a half-metre Cassegrain telescope on Saturday nights from 7-11 p.m. Admission is by donation, and staff and volunteers guide exploration. The observatory can even be rented out for private parties for $100 an hour.

Working towards a designation of urban star park, UBC’s Museum of Anthropology held a successful night sky festival last summer, offering up the perfect place to view the perseid meteor shower. Inspired by the global dark sky movement, MOA aims to reduce light pollution by increasing wild spaces on campus. Participants were treated to a licensed bar, lantern making and First Nations storytellers as well as the chance to peer through telescopes.

Trottier Observatory at SFU hosts a series of popular, bi-monthly star parties (weather permitting), which the public is welcome to attend.

“Observatory staff and members of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada show beginners how to look through the telescope and point out distant star clusters, galaxies and nebulae,” said Diane Mar-Nicolle, communications officer for SFU's Faculty of Science.

Stargazers new to the scene can bring their own telescopes for tips on how to set them up and care for them. The observatory is open year round and welcomes beginners, experts and children, attracting approximately 200 people per event. The Observatory also hosts free public events, like the Halloween Science Spooktacular and Science Rendezvous, held every May. Their next stargazing parties are scheduled for Dec.1 and 15 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The observatory is considered a flagship facility for science outreach at SFU.

"We escort thousands of students, groups and homeschoolers through the observatory every year. Schools can book a tour or take part in our free, astronomy workshop called Solar System Spurt for students in from K-6," Mar-Nicolle said.

Through an agreement between SFU and the Universidad de Antofagasta in Chile, the observatory has also hosted interactive workshops between students at a local elementary school and students in Chile. Through a live feed, students were able to interact and glimpse the constellations of each other's hemisphere.

Just outside the observatory is the science plaza with illuminated star charts, star-shaped benches, a sun dial, a table etched with the different phases of the moon and plinths lit up in colours that reference elemental emission spectra.

Vancouverites are clearly hungry for astronomical knowledge.

As Mar-Nicolle put it, SFU hadn’t realized the impact the observatory had on the general public until the recent solar eclipse last summer.

Although hadn’t planned an event, at least 500 people gathered to watch the eclipse.