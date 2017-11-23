Tiny painted homes join pipeline fight

One of the country's most prominent visual artists is lending her voice — and paintings — to the struggle against Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion underway across British Columbia.

Christi Belcourt, a Métis artist whose paintings appear in the National Gallery of Canada and the Canadian Museum of History's permanent collections, helped paint a miniature home on wheels in an alley off East Hastings Street on Thursday.

"We're painting this tiny house … to put in the path of Kinder Morgan pipelines," Belcourt said. "It's our great honour to be able paint this today, as well as a s--tload of banners."

Belcourt, who lives in Ontario, is one of Canada's most celebrated Métis artists and an outspoken advocate of Indigenous rights and self-determination. In 2012 the federal government chose her to design a stained glass display honouring residential school survivors and victims on Parliament Hill — artwork titled Giniigaaniimenaaning (Looking Ahead).

"The entire wealth of Canada comes only on the backs of the dispossession of Indigenous peoples off of our land," she said Thursday. "When people talk about reconciliation, I have a really hard time understanding how we can have reconciliation if we don't have our lands. The health of us as people's and nations is wholly dependent on our connect to the land.

"At the end of the day, Indigenous people can't even stop a pipeline from going across their lands … but there's a strong, strong resistance to the Kinder Morgan pipeline in Vancouver and across B.C."

Tiny House Warriors organizer Kanahus Manuel, a member of Secwepemc Nation near Kamloops, said it's the third of at least 10 winterized structures that will eventually be outfitted with bunkbeds and solar panels — "a glimpse of what is to come," she said.

"We wanted a way to that we can get out on the pieline route and block its construction and development. How are we going to creatively resist against these pipelines?

"They allow us to be mobile on our territories; we've always been mobile like that. This isn't a stationary fight."