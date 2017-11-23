Two mudslides sever Highway 1 through B.C.'s eastern Fraser Valley

VANCOUVER — It's slow going for travellers driving between British Columbia's Interior and Lower Mainland after a mudslide closed Highway 1 through the eastern Fraser Valley.

Muck and debris came down overnight in two locations on the Trans-Canada about 120 kilometres east of Vancouver.

No one was hurt in either slide.

The website DriveBC says geotechnical experts are assessing the stability of slopes along the highway and there's no word when the route will reopen.

A detour is available via Highways 7 and 9 through Agassiz, although construction on Highway 9 is adding to the delays.