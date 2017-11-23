Two mudslides sever Highway 1 through B.C.'s eastern Fraser Valley
A
A
Share via Email
VANCOUVER — It's slow going for travellers driving between British Columbia's Interior and Lower Mainland after a mudslide closed Highway 1 through the eastern Fraser Valley.
Muck and debris came down overnight in two locations on the Trans-Canada about 120 kilometres east of Vancouver.
No one was hurt in either slide.
The website DriveBC says geotechnical experts are assessing the stability of slopes along the highway and there's no word when the route will reopen.
A detour is available via Highways 7 and 9 through Agassiz, although construction on Highway 9 is adding to the delays.
A mudslide has also closed Highway 40, west of Lillooet, isolating the communities of Gold Bridge and Bralorne, and an estimated time of reopening is not available.
Most Popular
-
Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study
-
Why the government decided against an NHL game on Parliament Hill for Canada 150
-
'Absolute rubbish': College students dismayed by post-strike workload, $500 refund
-
Where Lenehan went wrong: Crown argues judge erred in controversial cabbie decision