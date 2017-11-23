Vancouver Art Gallery installation salvages materials from demolished houses

At the foot of Vancouver’s tallest high-rise are the recovered remains of houses.

There are a lot of doors, fencing and wood, but also novelties from past lives: a toy-chest in the shape of a car, a tin of Cornish mint humbugs, Ogden’s Cigarette Tobacco, a little slot machine and a trophy awarded to someone named Clarice Wharton for “50 Years of Dedicating Driving.” There are remains from neighbourhoods, lumber from old telephone poles and road signs like one that tells you to “stop immediately when signal is red.”

All these pieces – collected from repurpose stores, transfer stations and landfills – have been assembled into a structure for you to explore and touch. This is Salvage, an installation by New Delhi-based artist Asim Waqif, hosted outdoor at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s Offsite by the entrance of the Living Shangri-La on West Georgia.

Everything in Salvage is local.

“Traditionally, a lot of artists have a pristine workspace in a studio and their work gets transported to an exhibition space where it’s shown,” said Waqif, who graduated from New Delhi’s School of Planning and Architecture but turned to his brand of art after finding the studio atmosphere too constricting.

“For me, the work has got a lot to do with where it’s going to be exhibited, and often the seed of the idea originates from the site.”

Considering the rapid pace of development in Vancouver and the city’s green goals, Salvage offers a lot to think about. Another example of a site-specific work by Waqif was a bamboo installation in India that explored the different ways how bamboo is used.

Waqif’s architectural background informs his exploration of urban questions in his work, like waste management and sustainability.

While researching Vancouver and collecting materials, Waqif was disappointed in the “mindless demolition” of houses. He found that 351,000 tonnes of “waste” thrown away in 2015 could’ve been conserved, reused, recycled or composted instead of being sent to the landfill or incinerator.

But it’s hard to find new uses for those materials because of costs and processing time, said Tom Riessner. He’s the executive director of Urban Repurpose, a non-profit that donated materials to Waqif.

Urban Repurpose, which opened in North Vancouver in June, collects deconstruction materials from homes that would be considered waste otherwise. Some finds are sold at their store.

The volunteer-driven non-profit accepts donations and visits properties to collect everything from flooring, windows, lightning to doors.

“Most people won’t reuse their doors,” said Riessner of heritage houses. “If you strip them for paint, what you find are beautiful grain woods; usually fir, old-growth lumber. So why not make something out of them?”

Riessner hopes people will view saving those materials as “harvesting.”

“It should be looked at as a natural resource like forestry, fisheries and mining,” he said. “There are a lot of valuable materials that need to be collected and they shouldn’t just be considered as firewood.”

While Riessner looks forward to the day this kind of harvesting can happen on an industrial scale, Urban Repurpose is doing what it can. The non-profit researches how to create new products; tables, headboards and benches have been made from finds. The enterprise has been popular with creatives like Waqif; someone recently made a chandelier from mattress coils. Urban Repurpose also holds upcycling classes.

“A lot of products that we buy today have built-in obsolescence. It’s a big shift from when I was a kid when everything was designed to last. A lot of furniture we’re getting is from people downsizing from houses and moving into apartments, and it’s been passed down generations. It’s incredibly high quality, made of real materials, not fabricated, but they don’t have a place for it.”

Waqif has since returned to India, but you can view Salvage until April 15 to view his challenge of our “use-and-throw” culture and how we manage our waste.