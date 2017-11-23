Vancouver police asks for $11.5 M budget increase

The Vancouver Police Board is proposing a $11.5-million increase in the force's operating budget, compared to last year's budget.

If approved by city council, the increase would mean a total of nearly $285 million funds for the police force, which would make up a fifth of the City of Vancouver's operating budget for 2018.

Most of the force's money (84 per cent) goes toward salaries and benefits, according to a report prepared for the board. Some of the additional money from next year's budget increase would go toward hiring 30 new police officers and 10 civilian employees, according to the report.

Another $700,000 will go toward creating a facility specifically for handling drug-related materials and or evidence. The funds would allow the police force to renovate space within an existing police building and outfit it with the necessary equipment to protect officers when they handle evidence that may have come into contact with an opioid.

The report estimates the police force's budget will increase by 3.9 per cent in 2019 and an average of 2.2 per cent from 2020 to 2022, paying for an additional 120 officers and 50 civilian members by the end of that time period.

New challenges Vancouver police will likely face in the coming years includes changes in cybercrime, organized crime, and threats from extremists, according to the report.

It also emphasizes the need for additional resources due to the anticipated legalization of marijuana.