BC Ferries vehicle traffic this summer is best ever

VICTORIA — BC Ferries had its highest vehicle traffic levels ever this summer, increasing 5.2 per cent over the same period last year.

The company says in a statement that revenues for the quarter ending Sept. 30 are also up 3.5 per cent from the same period in 2016.

Net earnings in the three months ending Sept. 30 were $98.4 million.

CEO Mark Collins says the positive results reduce future pressure on fares and allows for continued investments in new vessels and terminal improvements.

BC Ferries offered a range of discounted fares for off-peak sailings this year and provided an extra 460 round trips over the summer above it's regular summer schedule.