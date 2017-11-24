False killer whale is latest cetacean to die at Vancouver Aquarium

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Aquarium says the false killer whale it rescued off a beach over three years ago has died at the facility.

The aquarium says in a statement that Chester's behaviour changed Wednesday and despite intensive veterinary care, he died this morning.

Chester was estimated to be just weeks old when he was found stranded on a beach near Tofino, B.C., in July 2014 and the aquarium says he remained a "health-challenged animal" throughout his life.

Veterinarian Martin Haulena says stranded animals can have renal problems later on in life, but he's waiting for the results of a post-mortem exam to determine Chester's cause of death.

False killer whales are members of the dolphin family and the aquarium says little is known about the species.