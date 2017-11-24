You've no right to be bored: 6 things to do in Metro Van this weekend

Living in the Lower Mainland, there's a mind-boggling array of things to get out and do, no matter how you get around or your budget (and even if it's raining!). Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors events to arts festivals and ways you and your family can make a difference!

Find art…under a bridge

"Come down to enjoy an oasis of light in the darkness of winter," state the artists behind Vancouver's latest bridge-project art project. On Friday evening, artists from Hfour and Viva Vancouver are using concrete as canvas for Enigmatic Colouration. "We'd like to bring some brightness to the end of your week and the start of your weekend," they said. "We aim to bring the wonder and awe back to colour." Plus CityStudio is throwing a "bridge warming" alongside it, both underneath Cambie Bridge near 1st Avenue Friday 5-10 p.m. More information on the free event on Facebook.



Learn many things fast at Pecha Kucha

New West is hosting a Pecha Kucha night, featuring rapid-fire talks on every topic you might be curious about—think of them as a lightning-speed Ted Talk, but with a drink in your hand. Saturday's will hear from artists, a CBC reporter, New Westminster's sustainability co-ordinator, a privacy expert, an architect, and more. Each is allowed only 20 images of 20 seconds. Doors 7 p.m. at New Westminster's Anvil Centre (777 Columbia St.). Tickets $12.50 online.

Honour the Purple Haze master

Guitar legend and rock icon Jimi Hendrix would've turned 75 on Monday. Hendrix's 75th birthday event is Sunday 6-11 p.m. at Hendrix Shrine (209 Union St.), entrance free (donations welcome for performers) local super-fan and Hendrix shrine guardian Vincent Fodera is hosting a diamond birthday party for the occasion Sunday evening. The party will be inside the kitchen shed and courtyard once attached to his grandparents' long-shuttered eatery, Vie's Chicken and Steak The local party comes on the eve of a larger commemorative event in Hendrix's hometown, Seattle, on Monday. Hendrix's 75th birthday event is Sunday 6-11 p.m. at Hendrix Shrine (209 Union St.), entrance free (donations welcome for performers). Read more about the event in Metro.

Bird-watch with the Vancouver's best

On Sunday, get out and see a new side of Stanley Park — with a guided outdoor bird-watching walk. The Stanley Park Ecology Society is offering the Birds of a Feather: Seabird Spotlight by donation. And it's a perfect time to see ocean birds on their annual winter migration. Don't worry, it's not just a bunch of gull. From surf scoters to more exotic species, right now they're "returning in the thousands to the ocean waters surrounding Stanley Park!" the society wrote. Sunday 9-11 a.m. at Stanley Park Nature House on Lost Lagoon, by donation. Register online.

Take a silkscreening workshop

Learn to create your own silk-screening prints at a workshop on Saturday taught by artist Yuriko Iga. Be prepared to get your hands dirty and clothed paint-splattered, participants get their own silkscreen 'burn' they can use over and over for prints, plus create prints on site. Membership in BLIM studio included in $80 registration. Saturday 2-5 p.m. at BLIM (115 E. Pender St.).

See centuries-old Salish weavings