Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley still at risk to reoffend: parole board

VANCOUVER — A convicted child abductor will stay behind bars after a parole board determined he is still likely to harm a child if released from prison.

Randall Hopley kidnapped three-year-old Kienan Hebert from a home in Sparwood, B.C., in September 2011 and kept the boy for four days before returning him physically unharmed.

Hopley later pleaded guilty to abducting the child, breaking and entering and possession of stolen property.

He was designated a long-term offender and sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

A Parole Board of Canada Decision issued earlier this month shows Hopley has been denied parole because officials believe the 52-year-old would likely commit a sexual offence against a child if he were released from prison.