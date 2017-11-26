A city divided: Map shows voting trends

The City of Vancouver has released voting statistics from the 2017 byelection, and they show a city split along income lines and housing tenure.

Voters went to the polls in October to elect one councillor following the resignation of Vision Coun. Geoff Meggs.

The election data show that the Non-Partisan Association’s Hector Bremner, who won the election, had the highest percentage of votes on Vancouver’s Westside (winning up to 63 per cent of the vote in Kerrisdale) and southeast neighbourhoods like Killarney and Victoria-Fraserview. Those areas tend to have higher incomes and have a much higher percentage of homeowners than renters. Bremner also did well in Yaletown, where he won 45 per cent of the vote.

The centre-right candidate ran on a platform that emphasized building denser housing in Vancouver’s single-family home neighbourhoods as the solution to the city’s housing woes.

Jean Swanson, a longtime Downtown Eastside anti-poverty activist who ran as an independent, came in second. Her campaign called for a rent freeze and a progressive property tax, with the tagline “tax the rich to house the poor.”

Swanson did well in the Downtown Eastside, Strathcona, and Grandview Woodlands, where she got over 40 per cent of the vote. She also picked up votes in Mount Pleasant and Hastings Sunrise, and got the most votes in the renter-heavy West End.