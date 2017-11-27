Councillor critiques fuzzy plan for 57th and Cambie station

A Vancouver city councillor is asking whether the future construction of a Canada Line station at 57th Ave. and Cambie St. will ever be on track.

In June of this year, council approved a rezoning for the Pearson Dogwood site in the south Vancouver neighbourhood. Onni plans to develop the site into a mix of condo towers, retail and social housing.

In a motion included in this week’s city council meeting agenda, NPA Coun. George Affleck says the approval committed the developer to set aside $20 million in community amenity contributions for a future Canada Line station near the Pearson Dogwood site at 57th and Cambie.

But Affleck is concerned about a number of signals that the station will never come to pass, and he’d like the city to determine whether it’s worth spending the money on other community projects.

The future station would only be about 800 metres (a 20-minute walk) away from the existing station at Langara-49th, and a relatively infrequent bus runs along Cambie.

Following an open house for the project, TransLink wrote to the city to say that TransLink staff were concerned about “the extent of public expectation that a new station will be built on the Canada Line at 57th Ave.”

TransLink has no plans to build a new station there, and the regional transportation authority’s top priorities for the Canada Line are more train cars and upgrades to existing stations. A new station at 57th Ave. would cost around $90 million.

Affleck is asking for a staff report that outlines at what point the CAC would be reallocated for other projects, any ongoing discussions with TransLink, and how the city would pay for the station if other partners don’t come on board.

In addition to 57th and Cambie, other locations that have been floated for future Canada Line Stations include 33rd and Cambie and two above-ground stations in Richmond.