Highway 1 fully reopens after crews clear away debris from mudslides in B.C.

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A busy stretch of Highway 1 east of Chilliwack has fully reopened days after mudslides cut off travel along the route near Bridal Falls.

The Ministry of Transportation says the road was closed after mud and debris slid onto the pavement in three different areas on Thursday, trapping two transport trucks and a vehicle.

No one was harmed but the slides brought down an estimated 17,000 cubic metres of sludge in the eastern Fraser Valley, about 120 kilometres east of Vancouver.

The ministry says a maintenance contractor continued work on Monday afternoon to rebuild the shoulders of the highway and remove the remaining debris.

It says single-lane closures will be put in place as required to complete any remaining work and to monitor the operation of the culverts.