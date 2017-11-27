Maple Ridge agrees not to evict homeless

After months in court, the City of Maple Ridge and lawyers representing homeless people have come to a negotiated agreement to allow people to continue camping on a piece of city-owned land.

The decision came following testimony from dozens of people who said they are regularly targeted for harassment, threats and assault in the suburban community because they are homeless.

Maple Ridge first applied for an injunction to remove the campers on May 30, but have now agreed they can stay on a vacant lot known to the city as the St. Anne Lands, and to campers as Anita’s Place.

The people living there must use fire-resistant tents and tarps and will be able to use heaters inside their tents, as long as the Maple Ridge Fire Service has checked that the devices can be used safely. BC Housing has agreed to supply the campers the fire-proof tents and tarps, said Anna Cooper, a staff lawyer with Pivot Legal.

Homeless people have long gathered on the piece of property, which the city intends to one day develop into a park. Maple Ridge’s only low-barrier shelter closed on May 31, following years of hard-fought community efforts against efforts to build two provincially-funded low barrier shelters in the community.

(Low barrier means that people are not required to “meet certain standards of behaviour, or are compliant with mental health or addiction treatment plans,” according to Raincity Housing’s website.)

In an affidavit filed with B.C. Supreme Court, Eva Bardonnex, one of the residents of the tent camp, said people have yelled at her and threatened her when she is out in public. She said she was threatened by a man wielding a baseball bat as she biked through one neighbourhood. “He walked back to his vehicle, grabbed a bat and said him and his buddies were going to come and ‘take care’ of us,” Bardonnex said. In 2015, she said her boyfriend was attacked by five men who lived in houses near a previous tent city at Cliff Ave.

“People curse at me on the streets and have called me a bum,” said David Cudmore, another Anita’s Place resident, in his affidavit. “I have heard people yelling slurs, then shooting off BB guns, or setting off bear bangers or firecrackers on the road beside the camp.”

In a statement emailed to Metro, the City of Maple Ridge said it agreed to the legally-binding court order to address “life safety issues” at the camp. The city wants the province to find a solution to permanently house the camp residents, but “has urged the province to engage in a public dialogue around possible solutions and that this should be done before site selection. This would allow citizens the opportunity to ask questions they have around housing and health care supports, and neighbourhood impacts.”

“People are homeless, and while you obviously need to have public consultation in terms of certain kinds of zoning and longer-term housing, I wouldn’t want that to stand in the way of getting people inside in winter,” Cooper said.