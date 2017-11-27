Vancouver approves Marpole modular housing project

The City of Vancouver has approved a modular housing project in Marpole at the centre of a heated debate in the community.

Approval of the 78 temporary homes at the Pearson-Dogwood site comes after more than 650 people attended four community information sessions about the project and hundreds more email submissions were made to the city.

The quiet South Vancouver neighbourhood, which is a mix of single family homes and low-rise apartment buildings, has been rocked by an outpouring of emotion on both sides of a debate around the city’s decision to put the housing at 59th Avenue and Heather Street. The site is located across from Sir Wilfred Laurier Elementary school and a block away from Churchill Secondary, and will be open by January.

Despite some community concerns, the city says the project is needed to house the homeless and save lives.

“Temporary modular housing provides safe and secure homes for our residents who have the greatest need. No person should be sleeping on the streets – or dying as a result,” said Mayor Gregor Robertson in a statement. “The approval of this project is one way the city can quickly and effectively provide quality homes for our most vulnerable residents.”

To address concerns, the approval of the site’s development permit is conditional on periodic reports from BC Housing to the city, the establishment of a community advisory committee, that it be tenanted in accordable with best practices and taking into consideration the surrounding neighbourhood and regular project updates to the community.

Modular housing is a quicker and less expensive way of building, and is usually used to build work camps for industries like oil and gas. But it’s now being seen as a temporary solution to rising homelessness. With a new provincial funding commitment, the city plans to build 600 units of temporary modular housing across the city.