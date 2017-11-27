What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — U.S. BARGE FULL OF FUEL ON WAY TO ALASKA

There's word from the Canadian Coast Guard that a barge that had threatened to run aground on B.C.'s central coast is now on its way to a safe harbour.

Assistant commissioner Roger Girouard says the loaded barge full of fuel broke free from its tug in strong seas on Sunday.

The U.S. barge was on its way to Alaska and was carrying four million litres of diesel or gasoline.

Officials say no pollution has been observed.

---

---

MINISTER SAYS MOST GUNS ARE FROM DOMESTIC SOURCES

B.C.'s public safety minister says despite a common perception that illegal weapons come from the United States or other countries, the data suggest most of the guns come from within Canada.

Mike Farnworth points to figures suggesting almost 60 per cent of the illegal guns seized by police in the province in the past three years were bought, traded or stolen domestically.

He released the findings of a government task force report, which showed criminal use of firearms was linked to 2,000 incidents in B.C. in 2015, ranging from break and enters to homicides.

Farnworth says the government will be creating a special police unit to tackle weapons trafficking.

---

---

GREEN LEADER CALLS FOR DAY TO REMEMBER UKRAINIAN FAMINE

B.C. Green party Leader Andrew Weaver has introduced a private member's bill to establish a permanent day of remembrance for Holodomor in the province.

His bill would establish the fourth Saturday in November as an official day of remembrance for the Ukrainian famine and genocide.

It's estimated that four to 10 million Ukrainians were killed due to the man-made famine in 1932 to '33.

If passed into law, Weaver's bill would make B.C. the fifth province to establish an official day of remembrance for Holodomor.

---

---

EIGHT WINTER SHELTER SPACES TO OPEN IN PARKSVILLE

The province says it's providing eight winter shelter spaces for homeless people in Parksville on Vancouver Island.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the shelter spaces at the Arbutus Grove Church are a temporary resource while the province works to develop permanent, long-term solutions to address homelessness.

The shelter will be open each night until March 31.

It will replace the extreme-weather shelter beds that were made available in the city last winter during an extreme weather alert.

---

---

WATER QUALITY ADVISORY RESCINDED

The District of Peachland says it's rescinding a water quality advisory issued during some work at local waterways.

The district has completed sediment removal projects at the Deep Creek and Trepanier Creek Intakes.

The Trepanier Creek source was able to be re-activated late last week and the Okanagan Lake Pumps were shut down.

After closely monitoring the site over the weekend and in consultation with the Interior Health Authority, district officials say they can now rescind the advisory.

---

---