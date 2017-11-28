Ex-Mountie in consensual relationship with woman, defence tells trial

VANCOUVER — A lawyer for a retired RCMP inspector accused of sexually assaulting a civilian employee says the complainant consented to a relationship with his client.

David Butcher told provincial court the woman was motivated by financial gain when she said Tim Shields kissed and groped her in a unisex washroom at the department's British Columbia headquarters in 2009.

Butcher says there is no basis for the Crown's argument that Shields abused his position of authority to coerce the woman, whose name is under a publication ban.

Shields was suspended with pay in May 2015 in the middle of a code of conduct investigation and left the RCMP later that year before being charged with sexual assault in May 2016.

Shields, who was the Mounties' media spokesman in B.C., has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.

The complainant testified that Shields led her into a unisex washroom she'd never seen before, locked the door and kissed her.

She said he undid her bra, touched her breasts, unbuttoned her pants and put her hand on his genitals.