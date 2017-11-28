Man accused in B.C. police officer's death appears in Abbotsford court
A
A
Share via Email
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a British Columbia police officer has appeared in court.
Sixty-five-year-old Oscar Arfmann of St. Paul, Alta., didn't speak during his brief appearance in an Abbotsford court.
He is charged in the death of Abbotsford Const. John Davidson, who died Nov. 6 after responding to a report of shots fired.
The accused has a beard, grey, shoulder-length hair and was wearing a prison-issued red jumpsuit as he sat in the prisoner's box.
Davidson, a 53-year-old father of three, was remembered for his dedication to his community and sense of humour at a memorial service held on Nov. 19.
Arfmann's next appearance was scheduled for Jan. 12.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member