Police fan out search for missing Australian woman in Whistler, B.C.

WHISTLER, B.C. — Police say there's been no sign of a missing woman despite their efforts searching an area where her cellphone was found near Whistler, B.C.

Alison Raspa, an Australian who is working in Whistler, was last seen Nov. 22 at about 11:30 p.m. when she left the Three Below Bar in the resort community.

Her cellphone was found in Alpha Lake Park the next morning, which set off a search by a police dive team in a nearby lake while others searched along creeks and local parking lots.

RCMP say they've also canvassed the area for any closed-circuit footage that may help determine Raspa's movements on the night of Nov. 22.

Raspa was reported missing when she didn't show up for work in Whistler on Thursday.