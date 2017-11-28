News / Vancouver

Vancouver police say deaths of two people in their 70s are suspicious

VANCOUVER — The bodies of a 77-year-old woman and 79-year-old man have been found in a Vancouver home and police say the deaths are suspicious.

Police say the bodies were found around 5 p.m. on Monday inside their residence near Granville Street and West 5th Avenue.

Police say that they don't think the public is at risk and have no additional information to release on their investigation.

The coroner's service is also investigating the deaths.

 

