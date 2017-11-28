Vancouver's rental crush eases — slightly

Vancouver’s rental vacancy rate eased slightly in 2017, and rent increases eased their rapid clip compared to 2016.



Despite the slightly improved conditions, Vancouver still has the highest rents in the country, with the average one-bedroom apartment now costing $1,326, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s annual rental market survey.



Gil Kelley, Vancouver’s chief planner, called the uptick in the vacancy rate — from 0.8 to 0.9 per cent — “an encouraging sign.”



“We’re not sure what that’s all due to, we have produced more rental housing for one thing,” Kelley said. “We’ll see how increasing rental housing affects that number in the next year or two.”



Between 2015 and 2016, Metro Vancouver renters experienced the highest rent increases ever recorded, increasing evictions and a dispiriting search for a new place with vacancy rates falling to 0.7 per cent.



Rent increases usually track the province’s allowable rent increase cap, which was four per cent in 2017. But in 2016, Metro Vancouver rents increased by 6.4 per cent. This year they increased by six per cent.



In the City of Vancouver, rent rates increased by seven per cent in 2016; that slowed to 4.9 per cent in 2017. This year, rents increased the most in North Burnaby (10.3 per cent), Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody (11.1 per cent) and New Westminster (9 per cent).



Kelley said it was possible that the city’s new empty homes tax and restrictions on short term rental are also having an impact on the rental market, noting that the vacancy rate in the West End and Downtown went up significantly, from 0.6 per cent in 2016 to 1.2 per cent in 2017. However, it’s too early to tell for sure and the city will continue to track the rental market, he said.



The city has said it may reconsider the empty homes tax if the rental vacancy rate improves. But that may not necessarily be the best measure of the health of Vancouver’s rental market, said Eric Bond, a CMHC analyst.



“Historically, the vacancy rate in Vancouver has never been above 2.7 per cent, in contrast with other cities like Montreal, where the vacancy rate is usually four per cent,” Bond said.



“Both markets just function differently. What we’d more be looking for in terms of an equilibrium is the pace of increase of average rent to be in line with the provincially allowable rent increase.”