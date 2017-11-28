Weather, terrain pose challenges for B.C. crews searching for small plane

VICTORIA — Low cloud and heavy snowfall hasn't stopped the search for a small plane with two people aboard in southeastern British Columbia.

Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre spokeswoman Katelyn Moores says the search area has been narrowed to a region about 18 kilometres outside Revelstoke.

Moores says the grid was refined based on more complete information from radar and the cellphone tower that picked up a signal from the pilot's phone at about the same time the plane was reported missing on Saturday.

She says a Buffalo aircraft is also flying over the most likely flight path of the missing plane while two Parks Canada ground search and rescue teams focus on specific locations northeast of Revelstoke.

The plane was on a flight from Penticton, B.C., to Edmonton when it vanished.

Moores says search efforts are expected to continue despite heavy snow.

"It's very mountainous there and densely forested, so those are the two biggest challenges today, the weather and the terrain," she says.