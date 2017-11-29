UPDATED: Downtown Vancouver SkyTrain service returns after power outage
Waterfront, Burrard, and Granville stations were closed for part of Wednesday afternoon
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SkyTrain service in all three stations in Vancouver's downtown core was down for under an hour Wednesday afternoon, according to Translink.
Power was restored before 4 p.m., the transit authority announced in a written statement.
The power outage affected Waterfront, Burrard, and Granville stations. Expo line trains stopped at Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain station and turned back.
Translink set up a bus bridge between Waterfront and Stadium-Chinatown stations, with stops at the Graville and Burrard stations along the way.