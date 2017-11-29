News / Vancouver

UPDATED: Downtown Vancouver SkyTrain service returns after power outage

Waterfront, Burrard, and Granville stations were closed for part of Wednesday afternoon

SkyTrains are turning back at Stadium-Chinatown station due to a power outage in downtown stations.

SkyTrain service in all three stations in Vancouver's downtown core was down for under an hour Wednesday afternoon, according to Translink.

Power was restored before 4 p.m., the transit authority announced in a written statement.

The power outage affected Waterfront, Burrard, and Granville stations. Expo line trains stopped at Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain station and turned back.

Translink set up a bus bridge between Waterfront and Stadium-Chinatown stations, with stops at the Graville and Burrard stations along the way.

