Lost an envelope of money? Coquitlam RCMP may have it

Coquitlam RCMP are trying to find the owners of three envelopes full of money found in public places in three separate incidences.

Most recently, someone turned in an envelope found at a supermarket (2929 Barnet Highway) on Nov. 22, 2017. Two other envelopes of cash were turned in on Nov. 18 and Sept. 21, and police describe the owners of those items as Asian.

Police hope they can find the rightful owners.

"We want people to know that anyone who makes a police report, including lost money, has a right to privacy," said Corp. Michael McLaughlin in a press release.

"We want to assure everyone, but especially people who are new to Canada, that their names will never be released when they call police."

To increase the chances of getting your money back, this is the type of information the police need, according to RCMP.

- Details including amount, denominations and the type of currency

- The exact time and place you noticed the money was missing

- Any identifying marks on the envelope

- A description of yourself

- Your name and contact information.

People turn in money and other valuables to police more often than many think, said McLaughlin. "That's the kind of community we live in."