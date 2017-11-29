NDP, Greens unite to support electoral reform ahead of vote; Liberals opposed

VICTORIA — British Columbia's New Democrats and Greens will formally work together to support electoral reform ahead of a provincial referendum next fall on changing the voting system.

The minority NDP government, supported by three members of the Green party, is poised to pass legislation today that paves the way for the referendum on Nov. 30, 2018.

The Liberals are mounting a determined opposition to the electoral reform legislation, arguing it is biased against the current first-past-the-post system.

New Democrat Bob D'Eith and Green Sonia Furstenau say a working group will encourage participation in the government's public consultation process to help shape the referendum.

Attorney General David Eby launched the government's How We Vote website last week, asking for public input on the question or questions that will be on the referendum ballot.

The New Democrats promised electoral reform during last spring’s election campaign.