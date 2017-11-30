Christmas-lover's decorations find a home in Stanley Park

Christmas decorations belonging to a woman who lit up her home in a spectacular fashion every December are getting a new home at Stanley Park’s Christmas train.

Beverley O’Toole’s family donated 30 lit Christmas trees, elves, ginger bread people, candy canes and a Santa to the Vancouver Park Board for use in the Bright Night Christmas Train. O’Toole died this May at 87, but for years her decorations at her home on Laurier St. were well-known.

“Other than her dogs, putting up her decorations each year for the neighbourhood meant just about everything to her,” said Deirdre McCarvill, O’Toole’s daughter.

“She took such pride in that every single piece had its ‘rightful place’ in the overall scheme.”