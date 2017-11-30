Horgan says improved housing options for his top focus in B.C.'s next budget

VICTORIA — Premier John Horgan says providing more affordable housing is his top priority and will be a prominent feature in February's budget.

Horgan says housing was the major issue in last spring's provincial election and data released this week from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. indicates little has changed, with near zero rental vacancy rates across British Columbia.

He says the lack of rental units and family homes hurts the economy because people will not move to a new city if there are no places to live, no matter how solid the job offer.

Horgan says the government's budget will include initiatives to increase the supply of two- and three-bedroom units.

The NDP has promised to build 114,000 new rental, non-profit and co-op housing units over a 10-year period.