Charges stayed in 'Surrey Six' slayings, judge seals reasons for decision

VANCOUVER — A judge has stayed charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder against a man accused in the execution-style slayings of six men in Surrey, B.C.

Jamie Bacon was accused of the first-degree murder of Corey Lal, one of six people murdered in a highrise apartment in October 2007.

The B.C. Supreme Court released its ruling Friday in an application for a stay filed by Bacon.

Much of the evidence and reasons for the decision were sealed by the court.

"In order to protect the Crown's claims of privilege, which I have upheld, the evidence adduced, the materials filed and my reasons for entering the stay of proceedings must remain sealed," wrote Justice Kathleen Ker.

"I am bound by the law as I have described it and, accordingly, am not at liberty to provide any further information about my rulings or the evidence and materials underlying them."

In 2014, Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnson were convicted of six counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the case.

Previous trials have heard Bacon was a leader of the Red Scorpion gang.

The Crown says it is considering an appeal.

The charges stem from a massacre in a 15th-storey apartment in nearby Surrey.

Bacon's trial had been delayed several times since his arrest in 2009, and court proceedings have taken place behind closed doors in Vancouver.

Haevischer and Johnston, both Red Scorpion members, were each given life sentences in December 2014.

The Crown's theory at their trial was that the gang's bosses ordered the men to murder Lal, a rival drug trafficker, and the other five were killed to eliminate witnesses.

Another man pleaded guilty to break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence for his part in the slayings. He was originally charged with manslaughter in addition to the break-and-enter charge