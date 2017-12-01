Nine-year-old girl dies after she was hit by bus in crosswalk in B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A nine-year-old girl who was hit by a bus in Abbotsford, B.C., has died of her injuries.

Abbotsford police say emergency services were called just after 8 a.m. Friday to treat the girl, who was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

She died shortly after arriving at hospital.

Police say she was hit by the bus while in a crosswalk.

Several departments were investigating the death including the major crime unit and B.C. Commercial Vehicle Safety.

B.C. Transit president Manuel Achadinha says in a statement he is "extremely saddened" to hear of the girl's death and the agency's thoughts are with her family, the driver and others who witnessed the event.

Sgt. Judy Bird of Abbotsford police says it's too early to say how fast the bus was travelling.

"At that time of morning, it was still quite dark, as well as our weather conditions were very rainy, so there was some visibility issues. But at this time we are at the very preliminary stages of investigation."