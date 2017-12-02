BC Liberal leadership hopefuls on the defence debating plans for party's future

KELOWNA, B.C. — Several of the BC Liberals leadership hopefuls were on the defence as their fellow candidates picked apart their platforms during a heated debate in Kelowna, B.C., today.

Todd Stone and Andrew Wilkinson called out former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts for not having released a platform in the campaign that is set to wrap up in two months.

Watts questioned Stone's record as the province's former transportation minister, arguing the party lost seats in Lower Mainland in last spring's election over a lack of transit improvements.

Stone defended his plans to cut taxes and increase childcare spaces in the province, while calling Wilkinson's proposals "timid and tired."

Former finance minister Mike de Jong said a solution to housing affordability in the province would be to legislate that municipalities speed up approvals on new developments.