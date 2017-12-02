Trudeau campaigning for Surrey, B.C., Liberal candidate ahead of byelection

SURREY, B.C. — The Prime Minister will be in British Columbia today to campaign for a Liberal candidate ahead of byelection in Greater Vancouver.

Justin Trudeau will be at a campaign event in Surrey supporting Gordon Hogg, a former member of the B.C. legislative assembly and White Rock mayor.

The New Democrat candidate will be Jonathan Silveira, a real estate agent and founder of Surrey Kids Matter, who ran unsuccessfully for the BC NDP in the May provincial election.

Former National Revenue Minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay is running for the Conservatives.

The vacancy was created when the former Conservative MP Dianne Watts stepped down to run for the leadership of the BC Liberals.