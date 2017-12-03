Vancouver non-profit offering 'bold' steps needed for reconciliation

It's not enough to say we hope for reconciliation between Indigenous people and Canadians, panelists at a Canada 150-funded event will argue Monday.

The event, Reconciliation: Past, Present and Future, will look at what the Groundswell Social Ventures nonprofit is calling "bold" solutions to getting beyond the reconciliation rhetoric.

"The concept of reconciliation can be overwhelming," organizers stated on the event's website, "so … we are making space to explore this concept at the individual level and inspire, challenge, learn, build relationships, and act together."

Speakers include co-host and Tahltan backgrountry guide Curtis Rattray, as well as Michelle Nahanee and Myia Antone of Squamish Nation, Metis facilitator Alexander Dirksen, and Groundswell co-founder, Curtis Gilad Babchuk.

It's not just a panel of speakers, however. The event will include a film screening, discussion and wrap up with a party featuring a cash bar, with proceeds supporting the Tahltan-based On the Land Indigenous Gathering.

Groundswell is a Vancouver non-profit focused on education around social enterprise and "the creation of meangingful employment." Although its work often revolves around socially conscious business and entrepreneurship, as well as different economic models, event organizers argued that reconciliation is part of those efforts.

"This work is necessary to uncover the path forward to a more just, collaborative economy," they wrote.

"Speakers include paradigm-shifting Indigenous and Canadian educators, entrepreneurs, and leaders," Groundswell's site stated, "who will lead a dialogue to explore bold ideas for the future of Canada and reconciliation, grounded in the past, and in their present work."

Reconciliation: Past, Present and Future will take place Monday starting 5:30 p.m. at Granville Island's Red Gate Revue Stage (1601 Johnston St.).