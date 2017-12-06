Lower Mainland police seize 'significant' number of gang weapons

Police have made a 'significant' seizure of weapons connected to gang activity in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver police announced Wednesday.

Vancouver police and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) found two homemade explosives, nine handguns, three assault rifles, seven stolen vehicles, more than 600 rounds of ammunition, bulletproof vests, and 500 marijuana plants at a Langley farmhouse in November.

The seizure is part of a anti-gang violence project called Project Treachery, involving police forces across the Lower Mainland, according to a Vancouver police press release.

“Violent gang members routinely cross jurisdictional boundaries and can impact several communities at once. In order to remain effective we must continue to work in a co-ordinated, collaborative, and regional approach,” says Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, Chief Officer of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.

The investigation is ongoing and Vancouver police say criminal charges are expected.

Police executed the search warrants and subsequent seizures at a farmhouse on 4096 - 240th St., Langley on Nov. 13.