NPA could vote down spending in Vision Vancouver city budget

The fiscally-conservative NPA routinely criticizes both property tax and city spending increases: in 2014, Affleck was annoyed at a relatively modest 1.9 per cent property tax increase and 2.6 per cent spending increase. This year, the city is proposing to raise property tax by 3.9 per cent and spending by 6.2 per cent.



Including increases in utility fees, that translates to an extra $100 for the average single family homeowner and $93 for the average business.



“It’s a lot of money and all that money is coming from the taxpayers,” Affleck said, noting that the city is also planning to increase utility fees (water, sewer and garbage) by 7.9 per cent (topping the 6.1 per cent increase in 2017).



Recreation and other user fees could increase two per cent (the same increase as last year), while most permit fees may go up by nine per cent (in 2017, permit fees went up by two per cent.)



As Vancouverites continue to feel the hangover of a huge housing price spike in 2016 that sent both home prices and rent rates soaring, and contributed to increased rates of homelessness, the city has devoted much more of its budget to housing projects.



In 2017, the city budgeted $80 million for housing, double the $29.3 million in 2016. This year the city expects to spend $46.3 million of its capital budget on housing and $34.7 million of its operating budget to “address housing supply.”



Affleck believes the city’s increased levels of spending on health and housing are misplaced, and should be left to senior levels of government. Last year, his party was sharply critical of special 0.5 per cent increase in property taxes to fight the deadly opioid overdose crisis.



“What are our priorities in our city? In the charter, the priorities of the city are very clear: it’s garbage, streets, that kind of stuff,” Affleck said.



“We’re prioritizing it so much into housing and health care that you look at the streets budget, it’s only going up two per cent.”