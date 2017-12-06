Police say gangs linked to seizure of drugs, guns, explosives in Langley, B.C.

VANCOUVER — Police in Metro Vancouver say they've seized guns, drugs and explosive devices in an effort aimed at fighting ongoing gang violence in the area.

Members of the Vancouver Police Department and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit say they made the seizure after being alerted to a farmhouse in Langley that they say was used by gang members in the Lower Mainland.

Police searched the home three weeks ago and found a cache of items, including two improvised explosive devices, nine handguns, 600 rounds of ammunition, bulletproof vests and 500 marijuana plants.

Assistant commissioner Ken Hackett of the enforcement unit says violent gang members routinely cross municipal boundaries and if police are to remain effective, they must co-ordinate their approach in the region.

He says the investigation is a good example of his unit's ability to respond to the needs of partner agencies right across the province.