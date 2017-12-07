Flag person hit by vehicle in Vernon, B.C., has died of her injuries
VERNON, B.C. — A 66-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in Vernon, B.C., has died of her injuries.
Isabelle Bourroughs from nearby Enderby was working as a traffic flagger on a north Okanagan highway when she was hit almost three weeks ago.
Traci Jeeves, owner of Okanagan Traffic Control, says Bourroughs never regained consciousness.
The RCMP say there has been no decision yet on charges in the case.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the crash that involved a 75-year-old male driver who was unable to stop in time and remained at the scene. (CKIZ)
