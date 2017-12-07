Mountie charged after alleged assault in Kamloops, B.C., last August

VICTORIA — An RCMP officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an alleged incident in Kamloops, B.C.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says the charge against Const. Joedy Todd Henderson was approved by a Crown counsel located in a different part of the province who had no prior connection with the Mountie.

Henderson's first appearance in provincial court is scheduled for Jan. 11.

The service says the charge is related to an incident on Aug. 25 while the officer was on duty.