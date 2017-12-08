Vancouver police release photos of sexual assault suspect
Police ask for help identifying this man, who they say is a person of interest in two sexual assaults in East Vancouver
Vancouver police have released two surveillance photos of a man they say is a person of interest in two sexual assault incidents that happened in East Vancouver within the past two months.
In both incidents, women were grabbed from behind and groped shortly after they had exited public transit. Just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 29 a woman who had gotten off a bus near 64th Ave. and Victoria Dr. was grabbed from behind by a man wearing a surgical mask. He told her he had a weapon, and repeatedly groped her before running away.
On Nov. 19 another woman was grabbed and groped shortly after she had exited Nanaimo station.
The suspect has been described as Asian, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’8” tall, with a slim build, short dark hair, and dark-rimmed glasses, and wearing a surgical mask over his face at the time of the attacks. They are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in this photo. Police ask the public to call 604-717-0604 if anyone has information.
