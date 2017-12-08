Police say gang violence likely behind death of man, 21, in Langley, B.C.

LANGLEY, B.C. — A young man is dead after a shooting in Langley, B.C., and police say the death may be linked to recent gang violence in Metro Vancouver.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says investigators have confirmed 21-year-old Dai Duong of the neighbouring community of Abbotsford was the victim of the homicide.

Police were called to a townhouse complex late Thursday night to reports of shots fired and found the man in the backyard of a home with gunshot wounds.

Duong was pronounced dead in hospital.

Jang says Duong was known to police and associated with gang activity and while it's early in the investigation, officers believe the murder was targeted.