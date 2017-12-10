B.C. NDP to unveil Site C decision Monday

If it's completed some time after its 2024 target, the 1,100-megawatt Site C hydroelectric dam would generate enough power for the equivalent of 450,000 homes.

But two years and several billion into construction in British Columbia's Peace Valley, so far B.C. Hydro's largest-ever project has generated little but controversy, and several thousand jobs in limbo since the B.C. NDP took office nearly five months ago.

On Sunday, the government revealed Premier John Horgan is set to announce his decision late Monday morning: Will the dam proceed or not?

It's his nascent government's most difficult and perhaps internally divisive decision since coming to power thanks to an agreement with Greens, who are staunchly against the dam.

"Horgan will announce the Site C decision in Victoria on Monday, Dec. 11," a B.C. government press release stated Sunday afternoon, scheduling an 11:30 a.m. press conference after an hour-long "'lock-up' style technical briefing with government staff," meaning reporters attending are sworn to secrecy until Horgan goes public.

The project has pitted B.C. Hydro, business groups and construction unions against two Treaty 8 First Nations and landowners who would see nearly 10,000 hectares of their lands submerged.

It's also put into stark relief divisions between voters in the B.C. NDP's urban strongholds, where anti-dam sentiment is most widespread, with the party's fragile status in the Interior and rural areas.

"I don't know what the answer is, but I can say cabinet had a really hard decision to wrestle with," Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert, the NDP's former environment critic, told Metro Sunday. "As one caucus member, I gave the best advice I could — but Christy Clark set it up that whichever decision we make, you hit failure one way or the other.

"There is no good decision here because the bad decision was to proceed with the dam in the first place without going to the B.C. Utilities Commission. We're trying to make the best of that bad decision."

Under the party's confidence and supply pact with the Greens — which enabled the NDP to rule despite B.C. Liberals holding more seats in the legislature — Site C was sent to the B.C. Utilities Commission with construction well underway. The previous B.C. Liberal government had exempted it for such a review of its economics, costs and energy predictions.

Last month, the BCUC predicted Site C would overshoot its price tag by $2 billion, wouldn't be finished by its 2024 target, and suggested alternative energy sources such as solar, wind and geothermal would cost a similar amount over time. Simply pausing the dam until decades down the road, it found, would be the least economical choice however.

Weaver last week issued an open letter "making the case for cancelling Site C," calling the project "folly," "fiscally reckless", "beset by considerable risks of further costly overruns and delays," and "irresponsible."

"Site C locks us into an energy future that could impose significant burdens on future ratepayers," the open letter argued. "… This government has an opportunity to undo the mistakes of the last administration and chart a new, modern path for energy policy in B.C."

And with the decision looming on Sunday, Weaver — who has told reporters Site C will not endanger the Green-NDP confidence agreement either way — tweeted that a recall campaign might be in the works if the NDP approves Site C, targeting energy minister Michelle Mungall in Nelson-Creston.

"I would suggest a recall campaign in Nelson-Creston would be in order if Site C is approved on her watch as energy minister," he wrote Sunday morning on Twitter.

Cancelling the project at this stage would throw away at least $4 billion in sunk costs, cancelled contracts, and expenses remediating the site. Former B.C. Liberal finance minister Mike de Jong, who is running to lead the Official Opposition, issued a statement Friday in defence of the project his previous administration approved.

"John Horgan and the NDP government … are under incredible pressure from the Green Party and former NDP MLAs to cancel the project," de Jong's campaign stated. "Cancelling Site C will toss more than 2,000 people out of work, cost the province $4 billion, and put an end to British Columbia’s biggest environmental project, a secure renewable source of energy for our children’s future.

"There will be nothing to show for this cancellation except higher borrowing costs, higher electricity rates and less money for projects like new hospitals, schools or transit. We can't let the NDP shut the lights off new schools and hospitals."

It's not just B.C. Liberals backing the project, either. Communications consultant and former B.C. NDP strategist Bill Tieleman, whose clients include construction unions but not those involved in Site C, told Metro last week he predicts a green-light from Horgan even though "ultimately this is a project that should never have got to this stage at this point in time — but now you cannot burn $4 billion on the banks of the Peace River and expect voters and ratepayers to accept that."

If cancelled, he argued, "You're looking at a 10 per cent rate increase immediately," although dam opponents have also argued that proceding with the project would also lead to rate increases.

Tieleman believes the cancellation will force rates up due to "the $4 billion sunken costs plus costs of remediation has to be amortized over a short period of time — because there's no asset behind it," he said.

"If you have dug a hole and put concrete in it, then blow it up and fill it in, you don't have an asset," he added. "It's like if a bank says, 'We're going to lend you money for a car,' then you say, 'I'm keeping the money and not buying a car,' there's no asset to back the loan.

"You can spend $4 billion and get nothing, or $9 billion more and get power."

But many First Nations in the province say approving the dam would amount to a violation of Indigenous land rights and of Treaty 8, one of the few historic treaties signed in the province's history.

"We call on Premier Horgan to remember the members of Treaty 8 who are defending their land and way of life against BC Hydro’s destructive Site C project," said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, in a statement Sunday. "… Their Treaty 8 rights are human rights.”