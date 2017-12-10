Dozens hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning at Delta, B.C. farm

DELTA, B.C. — Dozens of people were rushed to hospital Friday night, some in critical condition, after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a farm in Delta, B.C..

BC Emergency Health Services tweeted that 13 ambulances responded to "a major incident," and that 42 patients were admitted to hospital — 10 in serious to critical condition and 32 others in stable condition.

Global TV reported the patients were being treated in hospitals around Metro Vancouver.

The incident reportedly occurred in a greenhouse nursery at Windset Farms.