Dozens hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning at Delta, B.C. farm
DELTA, B.C. — Dozens of people were rushed to hospital Friday night, some in critical condition, after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a farm in Delta, B.C..
BC Emergency Health Services tweeted that 13 ambulances responded to "a major incident," and that 42 patients were admitted to hospital — 10 in serious to critical condition and 32 others in stable condition.
Global TV reported the patients were being treated in hospitals around Metro Vancouver.
The incident reportedly occurred in a greenhouse nursery at Windset Farms.
Officials speculated the carbon monoxide may have come from the gas powered engine of a pressure washer that was being used to clean the nursery.