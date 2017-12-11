NPA wants Point Grey rezoned for apartment buildings

One Vancouver city councillor wants to open up one of the city’s most affluent neighbourhoods to rental housing he says could benefit seniors and students.

The Non Partisan Association’s Hector Bremner, who was recently elected in a fall by-election, plans to bring forward a motion to rezone part of Point Grey to allow six-storey rental buildings.

The neighbourhood is currently characterized by large single family homes on large 12,000-18,000 square-foot lots, including some of the most expensive properties in B.C. (for instance, 4707 Belmont Ave., valued at $69.2 million).

Bremner argues that as there is a dearth of affordable rental housing for both seniors and students in the area (which is near the University of British Columbia), the area should be rezoned to allow rental buildings. He also suggests the requirement to build parking spots for multi-family buildings should be reduced or waived if the buildings are near a bus stop.

The group Abundant Housing recently did a walking tour of Point Grey to point out how the zoning for the area protects the large houses on very large lots.

“Our estimate is this neighbourhood houses about 402 people. If it had the same density as Kitsilano, you could house 4,600,” Danny Oleksiuk, a member of Abundant Housing, previously told Metro. “And if it had West End density, it could house 14,000 people.”