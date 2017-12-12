"This is complete B.S." Surprise tax increase at city hall roils NPA

Tempers flew in Vancouver city council this morning when Vision Coun. Raymond Louie introduced a surprise last-minute 0.34 per cent property tax increase to raise $2.4 million in spending.

The extra revenue will go towards hiring more city staff to implement a new housing plan; additional social service grants; acknowledging historic discrimination against Chinese people and applying for Chinatown to be a UNESCO heritage site; and speeding up the city’s backlogged development permit system.

“Do you think that we have a housing crisis? If you do, resources are necessary to address it,” Louie told reporters at the noon break.

“If you think we should properly fund and resource the historic discrimination against Chinese people, and I say the answer is yes and the majority of council agrees with me. Again with grants, again with social programs.”

Council will vote later this afternoon on whether to approve the budget, which with Louie’s amendment would total $1.6 billion. The budget had proposed to raise property taxes by 3.9 per cent; Louie’s addition would make that a 4.24 per cent increase.

NPA councillors George Affleck, Melissa De Genova, Elizabeth Ball and Hector Bremner were surprised by the late addition, which was introduced on the same day as the vote. But Green Coun. Adriane Carr staunchly supported the majority-holding Vision councillors.

“This is complete B.S.,” said Affleck in disgust after hearing Louie’s justification for bringing forward the last-minute addition to the budget. He predicted that if NPA councillors vote against the budget increase, Vision will use that as evidence that the centre-right party doesn’t care about social issues. B.C.’s next municipal election is in October 2018.

“You’re bringing in a tax increase at the last minute is 100 per cent political,” Affleck fumed. “This is unbelievable.”

Last year, Vision councillors also brought forward a last-minute budget addition: a 0.5 per cent property tax increase earmarked for the opioid overdose crisis, which at the time had suddenly become much worse and was straining the fire department’s resources.